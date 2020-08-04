Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,879,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,045,000 after buying an additional 1,027,894 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,358,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 22.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,161,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,637,000 after purchasing an additional 209,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,773,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,704,000 after purchasing an additional 143,166 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,304,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. OTR Global upgraded ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research downgraded ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.40.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $308.35 on Tuesday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $309.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.87. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.99.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

