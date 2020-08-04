Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,646 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $419,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,536.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,659 shares of company stock valued at $17,169,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.04.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $260.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.86.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

