Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,489 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of QTS Realty Trust worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $90,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,090,444.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,225 shares of company stock worth $18,147,836 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.32.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

