Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,380 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 615.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,920,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 739,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,060,000 after acquiring an additional 239,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

In other news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $971,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $376,725.35. Insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

