Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,604 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 1,173.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 373.8% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth $48,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX stock opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $206,486.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,933 shares in the company, valued at $483,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $113,184.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 496,969 shares of company stock valued at $47,627,143. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.