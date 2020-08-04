Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 6,378 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 513.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 31.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 25.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 43.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.85.

Shares of CE opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 26.02%.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

