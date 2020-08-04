Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 76.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBHS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $2,280,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,345 shares of company stock worth $14,600,094. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

