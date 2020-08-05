-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.15). Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 187.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MYGN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 135.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $47,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 80.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $914.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Earnings History and Estimates for Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

