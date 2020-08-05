$119.06 Million in Sales Expected for AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce sales of $119.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.22 million to $128.63 million. AlarmCom reported sales of $121.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year sales of $527.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.33 million to $535.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $575.74 million, with estimates ranging from $552.56 million to $599.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AlarmCom has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $352,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,263.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 5,616,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $264,254,019.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,803,005 shares of company stock worth $276,310,123. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in AlarmCom in the first quarter worth $29,994,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter worth $30,099,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,208,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,823,000 after buying an additional 687,300 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the first quarter worth $19,628,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 41.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,319,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,357,000 after buying an additional 384,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

