$28.65 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to announce $28.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.80 million and the highest is $29.49 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $21.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $109.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.20 million to $110.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $150.81 million, with estimates ranging from $143.30 million to $158.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 6.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 64,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $3,922,677.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 742,390 shares in the company, valued at $45,330,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,625.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,043 shares of company stock worth $44,086,982 in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 50.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 63.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $110.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

