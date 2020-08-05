4,615 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.98.

Shares of ALB opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.22. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.