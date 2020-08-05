$51.59 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post $51.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.50 million and the highest is $52.43 million. Amalgamated Bank posted sales of $49.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year sales of $207.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.90 million to $209.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $200.24 million, with estimates ranging from $199.10 million to $201.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million.

AMAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 76,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

