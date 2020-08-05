5,772 Shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $30,261,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $36,391,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,177.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after acquiring an additional 983,187 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4,092.4% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 836,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,159,000 after acquiring an additional 816,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,788,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,591,000 after acquiring an additional 663,256 shares in the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.35.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

ZTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BOCOM International raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

