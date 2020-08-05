7,428 Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 170,804 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Benchmark raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.69. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.