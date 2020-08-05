$81.78 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will report $81.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.94 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $603.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.57 million to $641.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $943.63 million, with estimates ranging from $854.30 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.64 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Sunday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

In related news, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 366.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

