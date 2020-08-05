8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Get 8X8 alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

NYSE EGHT opened at $16.40 on Monday. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.20.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. The business had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,239 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $35,756.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $151,172.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $46,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,972.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $165,889. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in 8X8 by 1,690.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 786.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.