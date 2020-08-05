Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) CEO John W. Robinson Sells 136,630 Shares

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) CEO John W. Robinson sold 136,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $7,091,097.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,864 shares in the company, valued at $10,528,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AAN stock opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Aaron’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aaron’s by 270.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 512,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aaron’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,645,000 after purchasing an additional 71,844 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 22.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 652,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 117,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Aaron’s by 833.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aaron’s from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens upgraded Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aaron’s from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

