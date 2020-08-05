Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Sells $84,080.00 in Stock

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $84,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AAN stock opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAN shares. TheStreet raised Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 107.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 220.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 11.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

