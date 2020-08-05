Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.16). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32,233 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

