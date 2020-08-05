ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) to announce $30.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $30.30 million. ACM Research posted sales of $29.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $141.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.80 million to $145.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $194.43 million, with estimates ranging from $182.00 million to $216.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 million.

ACMR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $294,251.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,415 shares in the company, valued at $294,251.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 8,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $533,593.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,609 shares of company stock worth $2,005,944. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $107.65 on Wednesday. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 113.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

