Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $86.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,964. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $3,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

