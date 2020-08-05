ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the second quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $140.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.84. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $176.36.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

