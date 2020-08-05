Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $75.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 30.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

