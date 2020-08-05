Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 1,893 Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,923,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,052,000 after acquiring an additional 172,979 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,305,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $50,200,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of FLS opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve Corp has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $51.25.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.88 million. Analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

