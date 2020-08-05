Alliance Global Partners Downgrades Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) to Neutral

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on USIO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Usio has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $43.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 59.08% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

