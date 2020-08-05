Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €215.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €215.00 ($241.57) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALV. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($215.73) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($260.67) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €204.00 ($229.21).

Shares of ALV opened at €181.54 ($203.98) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €182.45 and a 200-day moving average of €181.13. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($232.36).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

