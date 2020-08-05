Altus Group (AIF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$131.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$131.04 million.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$42.50 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$32.53 and a 1-year high of C$48.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward Charles Orlik sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.38, for a total transaction of C$85,612.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$115,462.16. Also, Senior Officer Patricia Gabriel Ball sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.71, for a total value of C$66,153.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,626.46. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,579 shares of company stock valued at $392,792.

AIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.00.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

