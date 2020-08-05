Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s previous close.

AMRN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 2.63. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,372,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 170,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. 44.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

