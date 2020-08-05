Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

ABCB stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

