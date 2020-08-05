Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AXA (CS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AXA (EPA: CS) in the last few weeks:

7/23/2020 – AXA was given a new €18.80 ($21.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – AXA was given a new €21.80 ($24.49) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – AXA was given a new €22.40 ($25.17) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – AXA was given a new €24.50 ($27.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – AXA was given a new €25.90 ($29.10) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – AXA was given a new €24.00 ($26.97) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – AXA was given a new €26.50 ($29.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – AXA was given a new €26.00 ($29.21) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – AXA was given a new €18.80 ($21.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – AXA was given a new €22.38 ($25.15) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – AXA was given a new €22.00 ($24.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – AXA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/15/2020 – AXA was given a new €22.00 ($24.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – AXA was given a new €22.00 ($24.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – AXA was given a new €24.00 ($26.97) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CS opened at €17.51 ($19.67) on Wednesday. Axa SA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($31.11). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.31.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Axa SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axa SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.