Analysts Set Expectations for Horizon Bancorp Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 26.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after buying an additional 95,385 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

