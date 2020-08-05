Analysts Set Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) PT at $103.29

Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.29.

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $144.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,999,346.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $861,632.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 741,780 shares of company stock valued at $86,150,919. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

