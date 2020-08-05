Analysts Set SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Target Price at $5.39

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of SM stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. SM Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SM Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 116,206 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in SM Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in SM Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

