Analysts Set Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Target Price at $13.79

Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Vale from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of VALE opened at $11.49 on Friday. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,521,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vale by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 219,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 70,327 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vale by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 273,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

