Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of AM stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.70. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 78.04%. The company had revenue of $219.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.92%. This is a positive change from Antero Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3,109.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 55,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 500,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 59,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,433,000 after purchasing an additional 496,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,922,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 954,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 106,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

