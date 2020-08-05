Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2,321.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $242,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 235,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $3,563,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $619,695.00. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.58.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

