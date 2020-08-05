Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

ARCE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Arco Platform by 40.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,697,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,719,000 after acquiring an additional 487,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,440,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Arco Platform by 39.4% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 543,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 153,657 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arco Platform by 149.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 402,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 241,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Arco Platform by 16.2% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 365,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $897.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.70 and a beta of 0.77. Arco Platform has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $59.07 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

