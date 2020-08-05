Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.02 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARCO opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.72. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $8.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

