Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at $740,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cfra increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

