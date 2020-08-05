Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,649 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,555 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

MSFT stock opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,617.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.82 and a 200-day moving average of $179.68. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

