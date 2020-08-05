Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Axos Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of AX opened at $22.18 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.72 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

