AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) to report $24.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.38 million. AXT posted sales of $19.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $92.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.30 million to $93.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $107.48 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $109.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.41%.

AXTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.90 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTI opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.39 million, a PE ratio of -70.85 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

