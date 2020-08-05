B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XHR. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

Shares of XHR opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $921.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.11 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,356,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,576,000 after acquiring an additional 920,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,971,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 554,596 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,041,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,403,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after acquiring an additional 197,157 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

