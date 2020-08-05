Barclays Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €35.00 Price Target

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €35.00 ($39.33) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.

RWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($28.65) price target on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($32.02) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.57 ($34.35).

Shares of FRA RWE opened at €32.57 ($36.60) on Monday. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.12) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($26.16). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.30.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

