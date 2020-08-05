Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.04 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $82.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 14,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $107,537.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 568,377 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,716.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 41,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $292,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcclain Value Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 155,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 17.7% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

