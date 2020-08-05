Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST)

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rosetta Stone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

RST stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. Rosetta Stone has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rosetta Stone by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 36.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 34.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.