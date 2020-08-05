Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight Capital raised Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Baytex Energy stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $274.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.18. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $250.99 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 199.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 61,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 21.1% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 605,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 811,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 151,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

