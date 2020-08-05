Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,530,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 17,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Baytex Energy by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 61,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Baytex Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in Baytex Energy by 21.1% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 605,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Baytex Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 811,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 151,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTE opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 199.92%. The business had revenue of $250.99 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Eight Capital raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.72.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

