Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Bell Copper Corp (CVE:BCU) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 29,385 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 43,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Bell Copper (CVE:BCU)

Bell Copper Corporation acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral property interests in North America. It owns 100% interest in the Kabba porphyry copper/molybdenum project that covers an area of 13,000 acres located in northwestern Arizona. The company was formerly known as Bell Resources Corporation and changed its name to Bell Copper Corporation in April 2008.

