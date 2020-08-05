Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading Down 2.3%

Benton Resources Inc (CVE:BEX)’s share price was down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, approximately 223,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 416,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

In other Benton Resources news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$41,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 785,750 shares in the company, valued at C$161,785.93.

Benton Resources Company Profile (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and the Cape Ray property located in southwestern Newfoundland.

